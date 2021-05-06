Kenco adds warehouse in California; Lineage buys into Spain

Third-party logistics provider Kenco Logistics said Thursday that it has opened a 397,000-square-foot distribution center in Perris, California, that is designed to house multiple tenants.

The facility is on Kenco’s existing Southern California campus in Perris, according to the Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company. David Caines, Kenco’s COO, said the facility will allow customers to share labor resources in a tight labor market and to scale operations in response to demand fluctuations. Perris is about 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

Separately, Lineage Logistics, an industrial real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled services, said it has entered the Spanish market by acquiring Frigorificos de Navarra (Frinvarra), an operator of refrigerated warehousing and storage facilities. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Milagro, Frinvarra operates nearly 20 million cubic feet of temperature-controlled capacity.

Lineage also said that it purchased in the deal a cold storage warehouse in Gijón. Built in 1963, the facility spans 1 million cubic feet of storage capacity and provides cold storage, handling, picking, transportation and facilities services.

Based in Novi, Michigan, Lineage owns and operates facilities in 16 countries across North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.