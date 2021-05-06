  • ITVI.USA
Warehouse

Kenco adds warehouse in California; Lineage buys into Spain

Warehouse operators expand organically and through acquisition

Mark Solomon Mark SolomonThursday, May 6, 2021
Kenco, Lineage on expansion trail (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Third-party logistics provider Kenco Logistics said Thursday that it has opened a 397,000-square-foot distribution center in Perris, California, that is designed to house multiple tenants.

The facility is on Kenco’s existing Southern California campus in Perris, according to the Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company. David Caines, Kenco’s COO, said the facility will allow customers to share labor resources in a tight labor market and to scale operations in response to demand fluctuations. Perris is about 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

Separately, Lineage Logistics, an industrial real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled services, said it has entered the Spanish market by acquiring Frigorificos de Navarra (Frinvarra), an operator of refrigerated warehousing and storage facilities. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Milagro, Frinvarra operates nearly 20 million cubic feet of temperature-controlled capacity.

Lineage also said that it purchased in the deal a cold storage warehouse in Gijón. Built in 1963, the facility spans 1 million cubic feet of storage capacity and provides cold storage, handling, picking, transportation and facilities services.  

Based in Novi, Michigan, Lineage owns and operates facilities in 16 countries across North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Mark Solomon

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.

