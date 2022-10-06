SONAR Demo | SONAR Login | Customer Support
Kenco Logistics will be acquired by private equity firm

Pritzker making 1st foray into logistics with purchase of Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company

Photo of Mark Solomon Mark SolomonThursday, October 6, 2022
1 minute read
Third-party logistics provider Kenco Logistics said Thursday it is being acquired by private equity firm Pritzker Private Capital for an undisclosed sum.

The transaction, which is expected to close during the quarter, will end family-owned Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Kenco’s 72 years as an independent company.

Under the transaction, Pritzker will acquire a majority stake in Kenco. Family members and management will retain a portion of the equity.

Denis Reilly, Kenco’s president and CEO, will continue to run the company. Kenco’s headquarters will remain in Chattanooga. Reilly became CEO in 2017, succeeding Jane Kennedy Greene, the founder’s daughter. Greene has continued as chairman.

The move represents Chicago-based Pritzker’s first foray into logistics. It owns 12 companies in the manufactured products and services industries. According to Pritzker’s website, it invests in mid-market businesses with a family-owned orientation. 

Kenco fits the profile. It was founded in 1950 by Jim Kennedy Jr. and Sam Smartt. Initially known as Cherokee Warehouses Inc., the company was started with just one 100,000-square-foot warehouse in Chattanooga. 

According to Kenco’s website, Kennedy and the DuPont Co. (NYSE: DD) entered into the industry’s first management fee contract warehousing agreement in 1969. DuPont remains a Kenco customer.

Today, Kenco manages more than 100 distribution facilities comprising 36 million square feet of space. It operates in multiple verticals and generates more than $1 billion in annual revenue. 

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.