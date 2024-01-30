Watch Now


Logistics/Supply ChainsNews

Kenco to close facility in Indianapolis

Move by 3PL to affect 110 workers

Mark Solomon
·
Kenco to close Indianapolis facility (Photo: Kenco)

Third-party logistics provider Kenco Logistic Services said it will close a facility in Indianapolis, a move that will affect 110 workers.

Chattanooga-based Kenco filed a notice with state authorities on Jan. 19, according to state records. The facility is expected to close on March 19.

Under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act of 1988, most employers with 100 or more employees must provide notification 60 calendar days in advance of planned closings and mass layoffs of employees. 

The company gave no reason in its filing for its decision to close the facility.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.