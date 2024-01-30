Kenco to close facility in Indianapolis

Third-party logistics provider Kenco Logistic Services said it will close a facility in Indianapolis, a move that will affect 110 workers.

Chattanooga-based Kenco filed a notice with state authorities on Jan. 19, according to state records. The facility is expected to close on March 19.

Under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act of 1988, most employers with 100 or more employees must provide notification 60 calendar days in advance of planned closings and mass layoffs of employees.

The company gave no reason in its filing for its decision to close the facility.