Kenworth charges forward with next-generation electric trucks

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Kenworth announced last week a major update to its electric vehicle lineup at ACT Expo in Anaheim, California. The company introduced an updated T680E battery-electric truck and launched the industry’s first Class 8 vocational battery-electric truck, the T880E. The announcements come as Kenworth expands its zero-emission vehicle portfolio with advanced powertrain technology, extended range capabilities and new driver-focused features.
The updated T680E and all-new T880E both feature a centrally mounted drive motor powered by Kenworth’s ground-up Paccar-developed ePowertrain platform, delivering 365-470 horsepower of continuous power with up to 605 peak horsepower and 1,850 pound feet of torque. Both vehicles are now available for order from Kenworth dealers across the U.S. and Canada, with deliveries expected to begin later in 2025.
“Our engineering team has worked diligently over the past several years to develop a PACCAR integrated battery-electric platform from the ground up,” said Kevin Haygood, Kenworth’s assistant general manager for sales and marketing, in a news release. “This strategic approach enables us to provide a truck and a powertrain for every job that effectively meet customer needs based on range, performance, reliability and ease of service.”
FreightWaves had the opportunity to drive the newly released battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) earlier in April at a test event hosted by Kenworth at the Paccar Technical Center in Mount Vernon, Washington. The facility is home to over 600 employees and includes a test track where media representatives were able to test drive various types of fuel, power train and equipment configurations.
The releases are part of a larger strategy targeting the short and regional haul, less-than-truckload, and drayage operations for the larger T680E, while the vocational sector sees the T880E offer options for applications like construction jobsites.
T680E: Better range and faster charging
When I drove the T680E on a controlled test track, the first noticeable improvement compared to a diesel tractor was the noise, or lack thereof. Diesel rigs idle loudly, and vibrations from the 13-liter diesel engine provide a constant source of background vibration. Compare that to the T680E, which idles motionless until put into drive and accelerates effortlessly when hauling a load. By contrast, when I drove the diesel tractor with a 12-speed transmission, the vehicle cycled through multiple gears before reaching 20 mph. You feel each gear with the diesel engine roaring under a full load compared to the sustained and quiet acceleration of the T680E.
The next-generation T680E brought additional improvements over its last-gen EV predecessor, particularly in charging capabilities and range. The truck now supports CCS1 DC fast charging with a faster 350kW charge rate, enabling a 90% charge in approximately two hours — an improvement over the previous model’s three-hour charging time.
The T680E has three battery-string configurations for customizable range, horsepower ratings and vehicle weight. The largest battery configuration, a 500 kWh battery pack, delivers more than 200 miles of range, compared to the approximately 150-mile range of the previous model.
The T680E’s exterior has been completely redesigned with aerodynamic refinements and features blue accents complete with a blue Kenworth badge — a flourish only used for the company’s zero-emission lineup.
Inside the cab, an upgraded digital interface provides BEV-specific data on range, regenerative braking and performance. Additionally, Kenworth’s new DriverConnect system sports a 15-inch digital touchscreen to streamline operations.
“This move to a fully integrated and ground-up PACCAR design means we were able to design for enhanced serviceability, providing easier access to the Master Service Disconnects for improved safety and increased uptime and allowing the use of the DAVIE service tool for troubleshooting and diagnostics,” said Joe Adams, Kenworth’s chief engineer.
T880E: The first Class 8 BEV built for vocational applications
The introduction of the T880E was announced as the first Class 8 battery-electric truck designed specifically for vocational applications to the North American market.
“The Kenworth T880E marks a groundbreaking milestone in Kenworth’s history as we bring to market the first Class 8 battery-electric solution built for vocational applications,” said Haygood. “The T880E is engineered to meet the evolving needs of operators and vocational fleets while still providing the durability, reliability and customization our customers expect.”
The T880E retains the multipiece hood design of the diesel T880 and is available in both set-back front axle and set-forward front axle configurations. It has four battery-string options with customizable range from 100 to over 250 miles, with wheelbase and vehicle configurations adaptable to various customer needs. With the greater range comes greater weight, but private construction jobsites may be more forgiving on weight limits on public roads.
The largest battery configuration features 625 kWh of energy storage — more than its T680E counterpart — delivering over 250 miles of range and supporting gross vehicle weight ratings up to 82,000 pounds. Like the T680E, the T880E uses a CCS1 DC charge port with a 350 kW peak charge rate.
According to Kenworth, the T880E’s central drive eMotor design allows for enhanced flexibility in vocational applications, including wheelbase options, lift axle installations, and factory-installed high- and low-voltage ePTO ports that can power equipment like hydraulic pumps or mixers.
Shared technology amid evolving market conditions
Both the T680E and T880E share advanced driver assistance capabilities, with optional packages that include DigitalVision Mirrors, Bendix Fusion and Lane Keeping Assist for added safety and convenience. Kenworth notes that the touchscreen and integrations have been in development the past five years.
Kenworth has conducted extensive testing to ensure both models meet the demands of their respective applications. Adams noted that the company has been simulating routes with approximately 46 trucks across different applications, from on-highway and regional pickup and delivery to vocational uses involving extreme conditions.
The launch of these advanced electric vehicles comes amid evolving regulatory pressures on emissions, but Kenworth sees them as part of a broader strategy to offer diverse powertrain solutions.
Haygood emphasized this commitment to powertrain diversity: “As the industry adapts to evolving regulations, our customers want access to a broad selection of products and technologies, and Kenworth’s comprehensive lineup of high-performance diesel, natural gas, and zero-emission vehicles allow us to provide solutions for every customer need, now and well into the future.”