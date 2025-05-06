Kenworth charges forward with next-generation electric trucks

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Kenworth announced last week a major update to its electric vehicle lineup at ACT Expo in Anaheim, California. The company introduced an updated T680E battery-electric truck and launched the industry’s first Class 8 vocational battery-electric truck, the T880E. The announcements come as Kenworth expands its zero-emission vehicle portfolio with advanced powertrain technology, extended range capabilities and new driver-focused features.

The updated T680E and all-new T880E both feature a centrally mounted drive motor powered by Kenworth’s ground-up Paccar-developed ePowertrain platform, delivering 365-470 horsepower of continuous power with up to 605 peak horsepower and 1,850 pound feet of torque. Both vehicles are now available for order from Kenworth dealers across the U.S. and Canada, with deliveries expected to begin later in 2025.

“Our engineering team has worked diligently over the past several years to develop a PACCAR integrated battery-electric platform from the ground up,” said Kevin Haygood, Kenworth’s assistant general manager for sales and marketing, in a news release. “This strategic approach enables us to provide a truck and a powertrain for every job that effectively meet customer needs based on range, performance, reliability and ease of service.”

FreightWaves had the opportunity to drive the newly released battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) earlier in April at a test event hosted by Kenworth at the Paccar Technical Center in Mount Vernon, Washington. The facility is home to over 600 employees and includes a test track where media representatives were able to test drive various types of fuel, power train and equipment configurations.



