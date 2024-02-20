Kenya Airways more than doubles capacity with 737-800 freighters

Kenya Airways will double the size of its cargo fleet with the arrival this quarter of two Boeing 737-800 converted freighters from the United States, part of an effort to capture growing freight demand in Africa and the Middle East.

Each plane is nearly 25% larger than the airline’s existing freighters, which essentially means Kenya Airways Cargo is adding 150% capacity.

The first 737-800 aircraft was delivered to Kenya Airways in mid-January, and the second will be ferried to the airline’s Nairobi base in a few weeks, said Robert Convey, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Miami-based Aeronautical Engineers Inc., which was responsible for transforming the used aircraft to carry containers rather than passengers.