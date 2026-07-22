Knight-Swift sees ‘rapid progression’ in TL fundamentals during Q2

Knight-Swift Transportation beat second-quarter expectations Wednesday after the market closed, noting considerable acceleration in truckload fundamentals as the period progressed.

Knight-Swift (NYSE: KNX) reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 63 cents, 28 cents higher year over year and 12 cents better than the consensus estimate (management’s EPS guidance range was 45 to 49 cents).

Revenue of $2.1 billion was 13% higher y/y (up 6% y/y excluding fuel surcharges) and ahead of the $2.04 billion consensus estimate.

Knight-Swift issued third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of 71 to 77 cents, which was better than the 71-cent consensus estimate at the time of the print.