Kodiak AI partners with Bosch to scale autonomous truck platform

Kodiak AI announced Monday that it has entered into an agreement with Bosch to scale manufacturing of its production-grade, safety-redundant autonomous platform. This will enable the Kodiak Driver — the company’s AI-powered virtual driver — to be integrated into trucks, either on the assembly line or by an upfitter.
The deal with Bosch, a global supplier of technology and services, aims to develop a platform incorporating specialized hardware, firmware and software interfaces. Bosch is the world’s largest automotive supplier, with a broad portfolio that includes automotive-grade components such as sensors, according to Automotive News.
“Advancing the deployment of driverless trucks and physical AI not only requires robust autonomous technology, but also manufacturing experience and a robust supply chain in order to achieve true scale,” Don Burnette, founder and CEO of Kodiak, said in a statement.
Such partnerships are crucial for self-driving truck technology companies, which need compatible hardware platforms to support and operate their autonomous systems.
“We believe collaborating with Bosch will allow us to scale autonomous driving hardware with the modularity, serviceability and system-level integration needed for commercial success in both upfit and factory installations,” Burnette added.
The move comes as Kodiak went public in September through a merger with special-purpose acquisition company Ares Acquisition Corp. II. The combined company, renamed Kodiak AI Inc., was valued at approximately $2.5 billion.
Kodiak currently operates a fleet of autonomous trucks equipped with the Kodiak Driver in the Permian Basin under an agreement with Atlas Energy Solutions. The company is expanding its on-highway capabilities, targeting driverless highway operations in the second half of 2026.