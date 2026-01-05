Kodiak AI partners with Bosch to scale autonomous truck platform

Kodiak AI announced Monday that it has entered into an agreement with Bosch to scale manufacturing of its production-grade, safety-redundant autonomous platform. This will enable the Kodiak Driver — the company’s AI-powered virtual driver — to be integrated into trucks, either on the assembly line or by an upfitter.

The deal with Bosch, a global supplier of technology and services, aims to develop a platform incorporating specialized hardware, firmware and software interfaces. Bosch is the world’s largest automotive supplier, with a broad portfolio that includes automotive-grade components such as sensors, according to Automotive News.

“Advancing the deployment of driverless trucks and physical AI not only requires robust autonomous technology, but also manufacturing experience and a robust supply chain in order to achieve true scale,” Don Burnette, founder and CEO of Kodiak, said in a statement.

Such partnerships are crucial for self-driving truck technology companies, which need compatible hardware platforms to support and operate their autonomous systems.