Kodiak AI reports 74% Q1 revenue growth, fleet reaches 28 driverless trucks

Kodiak AI announced its first-quarter earnings, which included expansions in the deployment of trucks equipped with the company’s virtual driver. The company also announced it had secured new financing as it scales its business to 28 driverless trucks.

On the earnings front, Kodiak posted 74 percent revenue growth quarter over quarter in the first quarter of 2026. Revenue increased to $1.8 million, driven primarily by the expansion of its Driver-as-a-Service revenue as it deployed eight additional fully driverless trucks during the quarter.

Kodiak also accumulated more than 23,500 cumulative hours of paid driverless operations, representing a 120 percent increase from the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, and delivered more than 15,600 cumulative loads.

The company remains pre-profit, reporting a first-quarter GAAP operating loss of $37.9 million. Free cash flow was a loss of $35 million.

The $100 million common stock and warrant private placement financing included participation from existing investors, including an affiliate of Ares Management, and several new institutional investors.

“This financing will provide us with additional flexibility to execute on our operating plan and will support our next phase of growth,” said Surajit Datta, chief financial officer of Kodiak. “We believe that the equity financing combined with our continued progress in scaling our business will enable us to make progress toward profitability and generating free cash flow over time.”

Kodiak previously used PIPE financing when it went public via a SPAC merger with Ares Acquisition Corporation II in September 2025 that included $145 million in PIPE financing from institutional investors.

This comes as the autonomous trucking technology company pushes toward a late-2026 launch of driverless operations on long-haul highways. The additional financing from institutional investors is a positive signal despite the company’s current cash burn rate.

Kodiak ended the first quarter with $90.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities, excluding the PIPE proceeds.

“We delivered significant revenue growth and continued to scale driverless operations in the first quarter, while raising additional capital that will fund our growth,” said Don Burnette, founder and chief executive officer of Kodiak. “We are executing on our strategy while maturing our Physical AI-powered technology and adopting additional AI tools to further increase the pace of development.”

Roehl Transport Partnership Targets Dallas-Houston Lane

In addition to earnings, Kodiak announced it began hauling freight autonomously with Roehl Transport. The Wisconsin-based carrier is one of North America’s leading truckload companies and hauls dry van, flatbed and other freight.

Trucks equipped with the Kodiak Driver now haul freight four round trips per week between Dallas and Houston.

“Working with Roehl Transport reflects a shared commitment to safety in trucking,” Burnette said. “By combining our AI-powered autonomous capabilities with Roehl’s safety approach, we’re proving how our technology can enhance efficiency while making meaningful progress toward safer roads at scale.”

Kodiak’s safety-first approach was one reason behind the partnership. Roehl Transport was a recent recipient of the American Trucking Associations’ President’s Award, the industry’s highest safety honor.

“Roehl Transport is built on values, and Safety is our cornerstone value,” said Rick Roehl, chief executive officer of Roehl Transport. “The Kodiak Driver was built with this same philosophy. Kodiak’s safety-first approach was a key factor in our decision to partner with Kodiak.”

Another factor is the high rate of human error in truck crashes. In October 2025, the Kodiak Driver earned a VERA (Visually Enhanced Risk Assessment) score of 98 out of 100. That tied for the highest recorded score in an independent evaluation by Nauto that examined more than 1,000 commercial fleets.

Kodiak Enters Logging Industry With West Fraser Pilot

In its first international operations and entry into the timber industry, Kodiak will pilot its autonomous technology at West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s log-hauling operations in Alberta, Canada. The pilot will transport timber from forest sites to processing facilities later this year.

“We built the Kodiak Driver to be the most versatile autonomous system on the market, capable of handling everything from interstate highways to the toughest industrial environments, from arid West Texas to the forests of Western Canada,” Burnette said.

Logging truck routes often involve challenging, remote resource roads with uneven and rough terrain. These are conditions Kodiak says its modular technology can handle after proving itself in West Texas’s Permian Basin, where it scaled operations to 20 driverless trucks by the end of 2025.

FPInnovations, a private nonprofit research and development center supported by federal and provincial governments and more than 50 forest-product companies, facilitated the collaboration.