Kodiak expands driverless trucking beyond Sun Belt to Ohio and Indiana

Kodiak AI has completed its first autonomous trucking program outside the Sun Belt, partnering with DriveOhio to test driverless technology on Interstate 70—one of North America’s busiest freight corridors.

The program brought together the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) to show how autonomous trucks can handle critical northern freight routes that underpin the U.S. supply chain.

“Our work with DriveOhio marks an important step toward scaling autonomous trucking nationwide,” said Don Burnette, founder and CEO of Kodiak. “This program highlights not only the maturity of our technology, but also its ability to operate safely and effectively beyond the Sun Belt, in new environments that are critical to the U.S. supply chain.”

The demonstration expands Kodiak’s operational design domain beyond its Texas and southern highway testing into the Midwest. The company is now proving the Kodiak Driver can manage northern freight corridors essential to national logistics networks. Interstate 70 links major Midwest hubs and carries a significant share of cross-country freight volume, making it a key proving ground for broader adoption.

Kodiak showcased its Level 4 autonomous trucking capabilities through real-world driving demonstrations at the Transportation Research Center in East Liberty, Ohio. The technical scenarios included navigating construction zones, merging onto highways, passing slower vehicles, yielding to disabled vehicles and responding to unexpected pedestrian crossings. The company also hosted a demonstration for first responders at the INDOT Traffic Management Center in Indianapolis. The program brought together transportation officials, policymakers and industry stakeholders from across Ohio and Indiana, giving them firsthand experience with the technology. Kodiak engaged participants on its safety case, commercial operations and best practices for integrating autonomous vehicles into existing freight networks. DriveOhio, Ohio’s centralized hub for connected and autonomous vehicle testing, functions as the bridge between research and real-world application and positions the state to lead as transportation technologies evolve.