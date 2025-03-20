Kreilkamp Trucking acquires Iowa truckload carrier’s assets

Kreilkamp Trucking Inc. has acquired the assets of Waterloo, Iowa-based Gray Transportation, which is ceasing operations after over 40 years in business.

The deal allows Kreilkamp Trucking to assume control of an undisclosed number of Gray Transportation’s trailers and freight contracts, and some drivers will join Kreilkamp from Gray, said CEO Tim Kreilkamp.

“I don’t want to go into too much detail, but there were certain assets that were advantageous to our fleet moving forward,” Kreilkamp told FreightWaves in an interview.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.



