CanadaLess than TruckloadNewsTrucking

Kriska acquires cross-border carrier Transport N Service

Deal expands LTL business

Photo of Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent Follow on Twitter Monday, October 4, 2021
1 minute read
A tractor-trailer of Transport n Service, which was acquired by Kriska Transportation Group.
Ontario-based Transport N Service has a fleet of around 90 power units. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Krista Transportation Group, one of Canada’s largest trucking and logistics firms, has acquired cross-border LTL carrier Transport N Service.

The acquisition, announced Monday, adds a fleet of about 90 tractors. The price was not disclosed. 

“Transport N Service brings more than two decades of LTL operational excellence to our group,” said Kriska CEO Mark Seymour in a statement. 

Existing management will continue to run the Guelph, Ontario-based operation, which also provides full truckload services. 

The deal represents a small acquisition for Kriska. The Prescott, Ontario-based firm, partly owned by Mullen Group, had a fleet of over 750 tractors and 280 owner-operators before the deal, according to Today’s Trucking’s Top 100 list.

It marks the 12th company to join Kriska and strengthens its LTL business.

“We see this line of business as one we like and one that further diversifies our revenue streams,” Seymour said. 

Photo of Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent

Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent

Nate Tabak is a Toronto-based journalist and producer who covers cybersecurity and cross-border trucking and logistics for FreightWaves. He spent seven years reporting stories in the Balkans and Eastern Europe as a reporter, producer and editor based in Kosovo. He previously worked at newspapers in the San Francisco Bay Area, including the San Jose Mercury News. He graduated from UC Berkeley, where he studied the history of American policing. Contact Nate at ntabak@freightwaves.com.

