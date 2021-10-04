Kriska acquires cross-border carrier Transport N Service

Krista Transportation Group, one of Canada’s largest trucking and logistics firms, has acquired cross-border LTL carrier Transport N Service.

The acquisition, announced Monday, adds a fleet of about 90 tractors. The price was not disclosed.

“Transport N Service brings more than two decades of LTL operational excellence to our group,” said Kriska CEO Mark Seymour in a statement.

Existing management will continue to run the Guelph, Ontario-based operation, which also provides full truckload services.

The deal represents a small acquisition for Kriska. The Prescott, Ontario-based firm, partly owned by Mullen Group, had a fleet of over 750 tractors and 280 owner-operators before the deal, according to Today’s Trucking’s Top 100 list.

It marks the 12th company to join Kriska and strengthens its LTL business.

“We see this line of business as one we like and one that further diversifies our revenue streams,” Seymour said.

