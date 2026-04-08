Kriska snaps up cold-chain carrier Sharp in cross-border play

Kriska Transportation Group has acquired Sharp Transportation Systems, a Canada-based carrier specializing in temperature-controlled freight and cross-border logistics, the companies announced.

Sharp Transportation, headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, operates a fleet of about 29 trucks and drivers and focuses on hauling sensitive freight such as pharmaceuticals and refrigerated goods across Canada and the U.S.

The acquisition adds to Kriska’s growing footprint in cross-border and specialized freight, particularly in temperature-sensitive shipments.

Executives said the deal will expand service capabilities in the Midwest and Northeast U.S. while strengthening cross-border coverage between Canada and the U.S.

Sharp has terminals in Cambridge, Ontario, Montreal and Calgary, as well as a terminal in Holland, Michigan. Kriska Transportation Group says it operates more than 800 trucks across its network of companies, though U.S. federal data shows about 187 power units under its primary U.S.-registered carrier authority, reflecting the company’s multi-entity operating structure. Sharp’s existing operations — including its expertise in pharmaceutical transportation and strategically located terminals — are expected to complement Kriska’s broader network, enhancing flexibility and capacity for customers. “The Sharp team will keep providing the same service, responsiveness, and care they’re known for,” Kriska said in a LinkedIn post, adding that customers should see “expanded capabilities” and additional resources following the integration. Kriska–Sharp deal: By the numbers Acquirer: Kriska Transportation Group (Kriska Holdings Ltd.)

~187 power units, ~180 drivers

Services: truckload, cross-border freight, refrigerated, bulk commodities

Core lanes: Canada–U.S. (Midwest, Northeast focus) Target: Sharp Transportation Systems (Cambridge, Ontario)

~29 power units, ~29 drivers

Specialties: temperature-controlled freight, pharmaceuticals, sensitive cargo

Cross-border operations across Canada and the U.S. Strategic fit: Expands refrigerated and pharma logistics capabilities

Adds density in cross-border lanes (Midwest, Northeast)

Enhances service for high-value, time-sensitive freight Building scale under Mullen Group umbrella The acquisition also highlights Kriska’s role within the broader ecosystem tied to Mullen Group, one of Canada’s largest logistics companies. Mullen Group holds a significant minority stake in Kriska Transportation Group dating back to a 2014 investment, when it contributed assets in exchange for a 30% equity interest, while Kriska’s leadership retained a controlling 70% stake. Mullen operates a network of independently run trucking and logistics companies across North America, spanning less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, specialized hauling and industrial services. The company has completed more than 80 acquisitions since going public, using a decentralized model that provides capital, shared services and strategic oversight while allowing operating companies to run independently. The deal underscores ongoing consolidation in North American trucking, particularly among carriers focused on niche segments such as refrigerated and pharmaceutical freight. Sidebar: Canadian carrier scale comparison How Kriska stacks up vs. major Canadian trucking groups Company Estimated fleet size (trucks) Structure Key takeaway Kriska Transportation Group 800+ (company-reported) Multi-entity, cross-border TL Mid-sized, growing via acquisitions like Sharp Mullen Group 1,000s across network Decentralized subsidiaries Highly acquisitive, diversified logistics platform TFI International 10,000+ (North America) Large multi-brand portfolio One of North America’s largest trucking/logistics firms Bison Transport (Logistics) 2,000+ (est.) Asset-based + logistics Major cross-border truckload carrier Challenger Motor Freight 1,000+ (est.) Asset + logistics Strong refrigerated and cross-border presence Canadian trucking is dominated by multi-entity holding companies, meaning fleet sizes are often reported at the group level — while U.S. FMCSA data typically reflects only individual operating entities, not the full network.