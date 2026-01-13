Laney: the AI analyst from GoodShip shaping logistics’ future

Transportation teams don’t suffer from a lack of data. They suffer from the time it takes to turn that data into decisions.

That reality is what pushed GoodShip to take a different path with its latest product launch. Rather than adding another dashboard or layering in agent-based automation, the Bellevue, Washington-based freight orchestration platform has introduced Laney, an AI transportation analyst designed to sit alongside human decision-makers, not replace them.

Laney is embedded directly into the GoodShip platform and allows users to ask complex, network-wide questions through a conversational interface, instantly returning analytics, optimization scenarios, and custom reports tied directly to their live transportation data.

According to GoodShip co-founder and CEO Ryan Soskin, the timing reflects how shippers actually operate today. “There are phases to how we’re rolling Laney out,” Soskin said. “Phase one is very clearly focused on the transportation analyst. As we build and iterate, there’s more she can do, but we’re intentionally different from agentic AI approaches. We’re focused on human-in-the-loop decision-making.”