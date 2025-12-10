Laredo carrier Texas International Enterprises files for Chapter 11

Laredo-based cross-border trucking company Texas International Enterprises Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Saturday, reporting between $10 million and $50 million in both assets and liabilities.
The carrier estimates it has more than 200 creditors, and classifies itself as a corporation engaged in interstate freight operations, according to the petition. The company said that “after any administrative expenses are paid, no funds will be available for distribution to unsecured creditors.”
Texas International Enterprises, headquartered at 13522 Evolution Loop in Laredo, Texas, submitted its voluntary petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, signed by company president Oscar A. Gomez.
Officials for Texas International Enterprises did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FreightWaves.
According to federal safety records, the carrier operates 280 power units and 1,500 trailers and employs 600 drivers, running primarily interstate general freight. Its USDOT profile shows the company remains active and authorized for property carrier operations, with recent annual mileage reported at more than 39 million miles in 2024.
The company underwent 1,399 roadside inspections over the past two years, with a 7.1% driver out-of-service rate and a 22.6% vehicle out-of-service rate — rates roughly in line with national averages.
The Chapter 11 filing does not outline a restructuring plan, whether the company intends to continue operations, or whether asset sales may follow the petition process.