Late-season snow to hit Northeast

The calendar says April, but places across the Northeast are bracing for more snow.

A weak storm is forecast to develop along the New England coast through Friday, which will bring rain to coastal areas and anywhere from 4 to 10 inches of snow to inland regions. Be prepared for heavy rain and strong winds along the East Coast from northern New Jersey to Maine.

The snow that impacted the Rockies earlier in the week will gradually taper off moving into Friday afternoon. Some snow may sneak into New Mexico and the northwest Texas Panhandle before moving out. Ahead of that cold front, expect developing showers with embedded thunderstorms along the Interstate 35 corridor from Texas into Oklahoma.

The Gulf Coast can still expect to see heavy rain through the weekend, thanks to a stalled frontal boundary along the eastern gulf. The southern half of Louisiana and Mississippi are under flash flood watches for the weekend so watch for flooding along the Interstate 10 and Interstate 20 corridors.

Light rain will push across the southern and central U.S. Saturday and Sunday with showers expected from the Ohio Valley into the southern Appalachians.