NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Launching Back The Truck Up

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Friday, April 15, 2022
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to the brand new Back The Truck Up team. Diver / content creators Ingrid Brown, James “Rooster” Bowen and Justin Martin join the show to talk about what they’re bringing to the new site.

What is Back The Truck Up? BTU is a freight culture site by truckers and industry veterans covering the latest news, players and viral trends of the industry with blogs, podcasts and videos.

Truckin’ Tik Toker John Sullivan shows up to talk about how he’s delivering his unique sense of humor to drivers. We’ll learn some tips on how to build your brand on the platform.

Keona D. Carter, Chief Executive Officer The Eleventh Hour Logistics talks about the hiring and freight markets.

Jonathan Kramer, SD Employee Owner, CSMI Hartford gives us a driver’s perspective on the road, partnerships, and the trucking market.

Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.