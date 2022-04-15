Launching Back The Truck Up
On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to the brand new Back The Truck Up team. Diver / content creators Ingrid Brown, James “Rooster” Bowen and Justin Martin join the show to talk about what they’re bringing to the new site.
What is Back The Truck Up? BTU is a freight culture site by truckers and industry veterans covering the latest news, players and viral trends of the industry with blogs, podcasts and videos.
Truckin’ Tik Toker John Sullivan shows up to talk about how he’s delivering his unique sense of humor to drivers. We’ll learn some tips on how to build your brand on the platform.
Keona D. Carter, Chief Executive Officer The Eleventh Hour Logistics talks about the hiring and freight markets.
Jonathan Kramer, SD Employee Owner, CSMI Hartford gives us a driver’s perspective on the road, partnerships, and the trucking market.
