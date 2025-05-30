Lawmakers reintroduce ban on hauling horses in double-deck trailers

WASHINGTON — Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., has been advocating for more humane transportation of horses by livestock haulers since 2008, but he believes he finally has the support to get legislation addressing the issue through Congress.

Cohen and Reps. Dina Titus, D-Nev., and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., reintroduced on Thursday the Horse Transportation Safety Act, a bill to ban the transportation of horses across state lines in double-deck trucks or trailers containing two or more levels stacked on top of one another.

“Double-deck trailers do not provide adequate headroom for adult horses, and accidents involving double-deck trailers are a terrifying reminder that the practice is also dangerous to the driving public,” Cohen said in a press statement.

“I look forward to seeing this measure move forward as it did last year and be signed into law. Transporting horses can be precarious even under the best circumstances, and we should not compound the risks with unsafe double-deck trailers.”

Double-deck trailers can accommodate livestock such as cattle and hogs but usually do not provide enough headroom for horses to stand upright.