Legislation aims to jump-start rollout of driverless vehicles

Lummis bill establishes regulatory road map for fully autonomous cars and trucks

John Gallagher
Autonomous trucking company Plus sees progress for regulations at state and federal levels. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

WASHINGTON — New legislation introduced in the Senate attempts to spring the U.S. Department of Transportation into regulatory action that will lead to commercial rollout of driverless cars and trucks.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have initiated rulemakings to establish a regulatory framework for driverless cars and trucks but have yet to issue final rules.

“For nearly a decade, Washington has talked about autonomous vehicles without meaningful action,” remarked Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., when she introduced her bill, the Autonomous Vehicle Advancement Act of 2025, earlier this month.

“This legislation cuts through the red tape and establishes a clear path forward for getting safe autonomous vehicles on American roads where they can save lives, create jobs, and maintain our technological leadership. Wyoming is a highway state and ensuring that autonomous vehicles are integrated in the safest way possible remains my number one priority.”

The bill specifies two components for advancing autonomous vehicles: 

