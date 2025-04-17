Autonomous truck platooning test aims to boost technology’s adoption in Midwest

The 175-mile trek between Columbus, Ohio, and Indianapolis was the setting recently for two tractor-trailers testing autonomous truck platooning technology as part of a project partly funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The trucks were hauling shipments Monday for Dublin, Ohio-based Ease Logistics as part of a collaboration between the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Indiana Department of Transportation, according to DriveOhio, an agency focused on advancing smart mobility. The goal is to promote adoption of truck automation tech throughout the Midwest, where autonomous vehicle testing has been scarcer than in warmer Southern climates, DriveOhio stated in a news release.

The trucks are equipped with Kratos Defense platooning technology that links them electronically. The driver of the lead vehicle can control the speed and direction of the second truck, “enabling it to precisely follow the path of the leader,” DriveOhio noted. Along portions of the trips across Interstate 70, the follower truck – which also had a professional in the driver’s seat – relied on the autonomous system to accelerate, brake and steer. The drivers of both trucks could shut off the system and take control of the vehicles if needed.

The trucks traveled close together, the release stated, so purple lights on the cabs let law enforcement know they were electronically linked.



