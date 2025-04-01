Lawmakers try again to improve truckers’ bathroom access

WASHINGTON – Legislation that would require retailers, distribution centers, marine terminals and other businesses to open their bathrooms to truck drivers picking up or dropping off freight has been reintroduced in Congress.

The Trucker Bathroom Access Act, introduced on Tuesday by U.S. Reps. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, and Chrissy Houlahan, D-Penn., would give truckers the same access to bathrooms that a business provides to customers or employees.

Similar legislation was introduced but failed to gain traction in previous sessions of Congress.

Both large carriers and owner-operators have lobbied for the legislation as a way to improve driver working conditions and as an incentive to help recruit and retain female truck drivers.



