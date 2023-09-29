Layoffs confirmed in BNSF Logistics brokerage unit’s sale to J.B. Hunt

An unspecified number of employees are expected to lose their jobs as the brokerage operations of BNSF Logistics transfer to J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ: JBHT) announced on Sept. 14 that it would be acquiring the brokerage operations of BNSF Logistics, a subsidiary of BNSF Railway.

As reported by FreightWaves then, BNSF Logistics provides a full suite of 3PL services through employees and agents. J.B. Hunt is acquiring the truckload, drayage, expedited and less-than-truckload platform. BNSF Logistics will retain the portion of the business that handles warehouse, specialty retail, heavy-haul and project-related services. Financial terms of the transaction were not provided at the time.

Parent company BNSF (NYSE: BRK-B) told FreightWaves the layoffs are due to duplicate roles within the companies.

“Some employees with duplicative responsibilities may not move over to J.B. Hunt upon the conclusion of the sale of BNSF Logistics’ brokerage operations to J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc.,” BNSF said. “Affected employees will be offered severance packages, including continuing healthcare and placement assistance.”

