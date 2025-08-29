Layoffs hit International Paper, J.B. Hunt, Hormel and more

Logistics and supply chain-related layoffs continue to spiral across the country, with companies in California, Georgia and Michigan announcing 1,967 job cuts over the past week.

International Paper

International Paper will cut about 1,093 jobs in Georgia as it shutters multiple facilities, including its Savannah containerboard mill and packaging plant, as well as its Riceboro containerboard mill and timber operations.

The layoffs affect 792 employees in Savannah, 220 at Interstate Paper in Riceboro, and 81 at subsidiaries RB Lumber Co. and Newport Timber. The closures are scheduled to be completed by the end of September.

“While difficult, these decisions are essential to positioning International Paper for long-term success,” said Tom Hamic, executive vice president of North America packaging solutions.