Layoffs hit International Paper, J.B. Hunt, Hormel and more

Logistics and supply chain-related layoffs continue to spiral across the country, with companies in California, Georgia and Michigan announcing 1,967 job cuts over the past week.
International Paper
International Paper will cut about 1,093 jobs in Georgia as it shutters multiple facilities, including its Savannah containerboard mill and packaging plant, as well as its Riceboro containerboard mill and timber operations.
The layoffs affect 792 employees in Savannah, 220 at Interstate Paper in Riceboro, and 81 at subsidiaries RB Lumber Co. and Newport Timber. The closures are scheduled to be completed by the end of September.
“While difficult, these decisions are essential to positioning International Paper for long-term success,” said Tom Hamic, executive vice president of North America packaging solutions.
Web to Door
San Leandro, California-based Web to Door, an Amazon delivery service provider, is laying off 192 workers and ceasing operations at three locations: 67 in Richmond, 63 in Milpitas, and 62 in Oakland.
The company said layoffs will be finalized by Oct. 27.
Silgan Containers
Metal packaging maker Silgan Containers will temporarily lay off 150 workers at two facilities in Modesto, California.
The layoffs take effect Oct. 26.
Hormel Foods
Hormel Foods will lay off 135 employees as it ends bacon production at its Tucker, Georgia, plant, about 30 miles from Atlanta. The company said the move is driven by aging equipment and the cost of required upgrades.
Production will shift to other facilities, with layoffs finalized by Nov. 8
API Logistics
Supply chain provider API Logistics Warehouse Management Services will close a distribution center in Lithia Springs, Georgia, and cut 118 jobs after losing a major customer. Layoffs begin Oct. 31.
Green Rabbit
Food delivery service Green Rabbit, a division of Performance Food Group, will shut down two facilities in Visalia, California, eliminating 107 jobs by Dec. 31.
DP World
Ports and logistics operator DP World will close a facility in Warren, Michigan, and lay off 70 workers after losing a contract. The facility will permanently close after Oct. 5.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services
Lowell, Arkansas-based J.B. Hunt will close a Home Depot distribution center in Lithonia, Georgia, cutting 70 jobs due to “changing business conditions,” according to a WARN filing.
GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics will cease operations for a client at a facility in Redlands, California, and lay off 32 employees. The closure takes effect Oct. 26.