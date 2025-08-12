Lazer Logistics expands with Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth acquisitions

Third-party yard management provider Lazer Logistics announced the acquisition of three companies – NetCorp Trailers, EJR Logistics and Stein & Sons Cartage Contractors – that provide trailer leasing and yard spotting services in the Chicago and Dallas-Fort Worth markets.

The three brands collectively serve over 20 customers.

Financial terms of Lazer Logistics’ acquisition were not provided.

“Chicago and Dallas-Fort Worth are two of the most dynamic logistics markets in the country,” said Lazer CEO Adam Newsome in a news release. “This acquisition increases our density and expands our service capabilities in both regions.”