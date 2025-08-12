Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Lazer Logistics expands with Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth acquisitions

Yard spotting company’s 13th acquisition pushes fleet count over 11,000

Todd Maiden
Financial terms of the transaction were not provided. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)
Key Takeaways:

  • Lazer Logistics acquired three companies (NetCorp Trailers, EJR Logistics, and Stein & Sons Cartage Contractors) expanding its services in Chicago and Dallas-Fort Worth.
  • The acquisition increases Lazer's density and capabilities in key logistics markets, marking their 13th acquisition.
  • The combined companies serve over 20 customers and add over 11,000 units to Lazer's fleet, significantly expanding their operations.
  • Peter Stein, co-founder and CEO of the acquired companies, will join Lazer Logistics as a vice president.
Third-party yard management provider Lazer Logistics announced the acquisition of three companies – NetCorp Trailers, EJR Logistics and Stein & Sons Cartage Contractors – that provide trailer leasing and yard spotting services in the Chicago and Dallas-Fort Worth markets.

The three brands collectively serve over 20 customers.

Financial terms of Lazer Logistics’ acquisition were not provided.

“Chicago and Dallas-Fort Worth are two of the most dynamic logistics markets in the country,” said Lazer CEO Adam Newsome in a news release. “This acquisition increases our density and expands our service capabilities in both regions.”

This was Atlanta-based Lazer’s 13th acquisition.

The Lazer Logistics fleet of yard spotting and shuttling equipment now includes more than 11,000 units. Lazer has nearly 6,000 employees managing yard operations at over 700 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

“Joining Lazer allows us to grow that legacy with expanded resources, technology, and opportunities for both our customers and our employees,” said Peter Stein, co-founder and CEO of the three companies. “The transition will be seamless and non-disruptive for existing customers, as Lazer has a proven process for integrating local expertise into its national platform.”

Stein will join Lazer as a vice president.

Todd Maiden

