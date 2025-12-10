Lean Solutions Group moves beyond staffing with AI-driven workflow and workforce intelligence

Lean Solutions Group has spent the last decade building its reputation as a people-first partner in the logistics industry. Its embedded teams became fixtures inside freight brokerages, 3PLs, and carriers across North America, powering back-office operations and customer service functions with nearshore talent.

But the company’s newest technology announcements, LeanTek AgentEdge and LeanTek Connect, signal a deliberate evolution. Lean is no longer just adding people to its customers’ operations; it is designing the technology that shapes how those people work.

CEO Jack Freker is straightforward about the shift. The company still deeply values its roots in staffing, but those roots now fuel something larger. “It’s a different Lean than five or ten years ago,” he said.

While the company once saw demand primarily for people augmentation, its embedded operators gained a front-row view into how freight operations really function. Lean saw the repetitive tasks that slowed teams down, the workflow gaps that caused errors, and the decision points where experience mattered more than automation. “This evolution is not just people, it’s technology. We’re empowering their teams with AI and improved workflows. It strengthens how teams work and their outcomes.”