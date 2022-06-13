  • DTS.USA
    5.803
    0.003
    0.1%
  • NTI.USA
    2.900
    0.000
    0%
  • NTID.USA
    2.910
    0.040
    1.4%
  • NTIDL.USA
    2.020
    0.040
    2%
  • OTRI.USA
    8.390
    0.020
    0.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    12,844.610
    -17.100
    -0.1%
  • DTS.USA
    5.803
    0.003
    0.1%
  • NTI.USA
    2.900
    0.000
    0%
  • NTID.USA
    2.910
    0.040
    1.4%
  • NTIDL.USA
    2.020
    0.040
    2%
  • OTRI.USA
    8.390
    0.020
    0.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    12,844.610
    -17.100
    -0.1%
FinanceLogisticsNewsTrucking

LeeWay Services files for $17M IPO

Freight brokerage and logistics services provider plans for Nasdaq listing but hasn’t settled on ticker

Photo of Alyssa Sporrer Alyssa SporrerMonday, June 13, 2022
1 minute read
A white semi-truck is traveling down a road with a blue sky in the background.
(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Freight brokerage and logistics services provider LeeWay Services Inc. filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday to raise up to $17 million in an initial public offering.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it plans to be listed on the Nasdaq but hasn’t decided on a ticker yet. ThinkEquity is the sole bookrunner on the deal. LeeWay didn’t disclose any pricing terms.

“LeeWay Services operates a freight brokerage and transportation platform that matches shipper loads with carrier capacity, which is primarily provided by small carriers and independent owner-operators. The loads are primarily full truckload and often need specialized trailers such as refrigeration or flatbeds in addition to dry vans. LeeWay is also in the process of developing a next-generation digital freight platform to serve its customers,” the company said in a statement.

LeeWay Services booked $36 million in revenue for the 12 months that ended March 31. 

LeeWay’s portfolio includes LeeWay Global Logistics, a technology-based freight brokerage company that provides transportation management solutions, and E-Commerce Seller Financing, an end-to-end cloud-based financing platform that offers loans for small and midsized e-commerce companies.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Alyssa Sporrer.

Instacart files for IPO, but should it?

Blue Yonder would be centerpiece of Panasonic’s supply chain business IPO

Gopuff plans to lay off hundreds of employees ahead of potential IPO

Tags
Photo of Alyssa Sporrer Alyssa SporrerMonday, June 13, 2022
1 minute read
Photo of Alyssa Sporrer

Alyssa Sporrer

Alyssa is a staff writer at FreightWaves, covering sustainability news in the freight and supply chain industry, from low-carbon fuels to social sustainability, emissions & more. She graduated from Iowa State University with a double major in Marketing and Environmental Studies. She is passionate about all things environmental and enjoys outdoor activities such as skiing, ultimate frisbee, hiking, and soccer.