Liability in Trucking: How Bad Legislation Drives Up Costs

The trucking insurance market is in turmoil, but the real issue goes beyond ‘nuclear verdicts.’ Cover Whale’s CRO, Myles Oppenheimer, explains how legislative environments and a lack of underwriting discipline are creating a ‘self-inflicted wound’ that traditional insurers can’t handle. We dive into the massive implications for freight brokers and carriers, especially after the recent SCOTUS decision that unravels federal preemption, and how tech-forward solutions are becoming essential for survival.
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Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now