Liability in Trucking: How Bad Legislation Drives Up Costs

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The trucking insurance market is in turmoil, but the real issue goes beyond ‘nuclear verdicts.’ Cover Whale’s CRO, Myles Oppenheimer, explains how legislative environments and a lack of underwriting discipline are creating a ‘self-inflicted wound’ that traditional insurers can’t handle. We dive into the massive implications for freight brokers and carriers, especially after the recent SCOTUS decision that unravels federal preemption, and how tech-forward solutions are becoming essential for survival.

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