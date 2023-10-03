Watch Now


Lineage acquires Burris Logistics’ cold storage, e-commerce sites

Deal consists of 8 facilities in 6 states

Mark Solomon
Lineage Logistics facility in Houston, Texas (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Lineage Logistics, a real estate investment trust that specializes in temperature-controlled logistics, on Tuesday acquired the cold storage and e-commerce fulfillment assets of third-party logistics provider Burris Logistics for an undisclosed sum.

Under the agreement, Novi, Michigan-based Lineage acquired eight facilities in six states totaling nearly 1.3 million square feet. 

This is the third transaction between the two companies in the past three years. Lineage acquired Burris’ Lyndhurst, Virginia, facility in 2020 and its Haines City, Florida, facility in 2021.

Lineage operates more than 400 facilities on three continents.

Milford, Delaware-based Burris’ remaining portfolio consists of Honor Foods, a food service redistribution company that operates four facilities, and freight broker Trinity Logistics. 


