Lineage acquires Midwest cold storage firm

Cold storage warehouse operator Lineage Logistics LLC said Wednesday that it has acquired Hanson Logistics, which operates four public warehousing facilities in Michigan and three in Indiana, for an undisclosed sum.

The transaction gives Novi, Michigan-based Lineage an operational foothold in its home state for the first time. It also expands Lineage’s presence in Indiana, where it currently has just one facility.

Founded in 1954, Hanson’s network spans 46 million cubic feet of capacity across the two states. The family-owned company provides transportation, warehousing and food consolidation services.

Lineage also disclosed that it has acquired Orefield Cold Storage, a company with three locations in eastern Pennsylvania, as well as Marc Villenueve, a direct-to-store distribution service based in Montreal.

Lineage’s North American facility network consists of more than 250 facilities in 35 states. In all, it operates 350 facilities in 15 countries.