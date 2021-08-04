  • ITVI.USA
NewsTop StoriesWarehouse

Lineage acquires Midwest cold storage firm

Acquisition of Hanson Logistics puts Lineage in home state of Michigan for first time

Photo of Mark Solomon Mark SolomonWednesday, August 4, 2021
1 minute read
Lineage to operate in Michigan for first time with acquisition of Hanson Logistics (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Cold storage warehouse operator Lineage Logistics LLC said Wednesday that it has acquired Hanson Logistics, which operates four public warehousing facilities in Michigan and three in Indiana, for an undisclosed sum.

The transaction gives Novi, Michigan-based Lineage an operational foothold in its home state for the first time. It also expands Lineage’s presence in Indiana, where it currently has just one facility.

Founded in 1954, Hanson’s network spans 46 million cubic feet of capacity across the two states. The family-owned company provides transportation, warehousing and food consolidation services.

Lineage also disclosed that it has acquired Orefield Cold Storage, a company with three locations in eastern Pennsylvania, as well as Marc Villenueve, a direct-to-store distribution service based in Montreal.

Lineage’s North American facility network consists of more than 250 facilities in 35 states. In all, it operates 350 facilities in 15 countries.

Tags
Photo of Mark Solomon

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.

