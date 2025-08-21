Lineage expands capabilities at Port of New Orleans

Temperature-controlled warehouse operator Lineage Inc. has expanded capabilities at a Port of New Orleans facility allowing it to act as both a customs bonded warehouse and a USDA-approved import house, or I-House.

Lineage’s (NASDAQ: LINE) Jourdan Road facility now includes more than 304,000 square feet of space, providing major protein producers in the area access to global shipping routes and intermodal rail networks. Importers can also store product and execute on-site USDA inspections at the Class 3 public bonded warehouse.

“In today’s ever-evolving international trade landscape, having the right infrastructure with secure, customs-regulated storage is of growing importance to our customers,” said Brian Beattie, Lineage president of Western U.S. operations, in a news release. “The dual I-House and customs bonded designation positions Lineage on Jourdan Road as one of the most versatile cold storage facilities in the state.”

This is Lineage’s first customs bonded facility in the state. The cold storage real estate investment trust now operates 12 bonded warehouses and 42 I-House facilities across the U.S.