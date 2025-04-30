Lineage says tariffs hit Q1 revenue, announces $1B deal with Tyson Foods

Tariffs are creating uncertainty in the global food production chain, causing shippers to pause or delay major decisions, officials at Lineage Inc. said in announcing their first-quarter financial results.

The Novi, Michigan-based global cold storage warehouse operator released results Wednesday before the market opened and held a call with analysts to discuss quarterly earnings.

“It’s just the unknown and the uncertainty of the tariffs,” President and CEO Greg Lehmkuhl said on the call. “We’re all over the world. We support consumption in all the major markets in which we operate, but our customers are telling us they’re not sure what they’re going to do. They don’t know where they’re going to build inventories. They don’t know how they’re going to direct trade flows. That could have a short-term disruption, even though we’re very confident we’ll support their needs in the medium and long term.”

Lineage (NASDAQ: LINE) had revenue of $1.29 billion and earnings per share of 86 cents in the first quarter.



