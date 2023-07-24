Link Logistics sees rent renewals jump in Q2

Last-mile logistics real estate operator Link Logistics said Monday fundamentals continued to stay strong across its portfolio during the second quarter.

The company signed 418 leases in the period representing 13.3 million square feet of space. Its portfolio was 96.4% leased on a same-store comparison, which was 160 basis points lower year over year.

However, blended cash leasing spreads — a comparison of new rents to expiring rents — were 52% and much higher than the level booked in the year-ago period. Leasing spreads were also 430 bps higher than in the first quarter.

“We continue to see solid industrial real estate fundamentals as we achieved robust blended cash leasing spreads, which were up from 39 percent in the same quarter the prior year,” said Luke Petherbridge, Link Logistics CEO.

Link Logistics acquired 5.1 million square feet of space for a total of $629 million in the quarter. It made 13 dispositions totaling $4 billion.

The company holds the largest U.S.-only portfolio of logistics properties with 535 million square feet of space, including developments. It currently has 20.4 million square feet under construction.





“We remain focused on constantly upgrading our portfolio to include exceptional infill real estate in high-growth distribution markets,” said Nicholas Pell, president and chief investment officer.

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden