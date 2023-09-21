Link Logistics using data to implement energy efficiencies at warehouses

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Net-Zero Carbon Summit on Thursday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Implementing sustainable strategies at industrial facilities.

DETAILS: The industry is rapidly moving to meet supply chain sustainability goals. Sam Stockdale, head of sustainability at Link Logistics, explains the ways the last-mile logistics real estate operator is adopting practical sustainability solutions.

KEY QUOTES FROM STOCKDALE:

On the initial approach: “We see the opportunity primarily based in the data and our long-term sustainability strategy is a strategy of measure, reduce and offset.”

How Link Logistics is using data: “We partnered with Carrier to allow us to deploy hardware at the site to extract high-frequency, 15-minute interval data so that we can uncover energy-efficiency opportunities. … We want to make sure that we are looking at [our customers’] unique operations, prioritizing any capital that we can deploy for their benefit to make sure that they are running the facility efficiently before we talk about renewables integration. We don’t want to over-green or over-renew.”





On selling sustainability to clients: “If you lead with the economics, it is much easier to get stakeholders on board. We are very focused on the basics … the things that save energy.”