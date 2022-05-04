Live demo preview: Emerge Dynamic RFP, making procurement just a click away

A major attraction of FreightWaves’ The Future of Supply Chain live event in Northwest Arkansas on May 9-10 will be the seven-minute live demos. Here’s a preview of one of those demos.

Emerge is showcasing its Freight Procurement Platform as it seeks to transform the $800 billion freight industry. The Dynamic RFP platform combines the capabilities of a robust RFP platform to optimize contract lanes while innovating the regular bid cycle through its use of technology and data. Additionally, Emerge hosts a freight marketplace for both spot and contract opportunities, allowing shippers and carriers to manage contracts in one centralized platform. The platform allows shippers to complete the freight RFP process quickly through uploading their lanes, managing carrier quotes and evaluating their carrier network with robust benchmarking tools.

COMPANY: Emerge

DEMO PRODUCT: Dynamic RFP Platform

WHAT IT DOES: The platform provides powerful tools to optimize RFP bid cycles, a marketplace for shippers and carriers to connect, and robust benchmarking features to provide transparency into the pricing process.

WHO NEEDS IT MOST: Carriers, shippers and brokers

KEY QUOTES BY CAMERON RAMSDELL, EMERGE COO:

“The energy and alignment behind the mission and the value that it’s created for shippers, carriers and brokers was palpable from the second I walked in the door. The product itself is really the second reason. A lot of people have said they’re creating a marketplace — Emerge has really done that and solved some profound issues.” CAMERON RAMSDELL, EMERGE COO

“The value proposition for carriers is simple: We want to be an extension of their sales force. We’re connecting them to shippers that they can’t otherwise get in touch with. It’s very expensive for midsize and smaller fleets to get out and pound the phone and get some contract freight that may turn out to be not exactly right for their networks. This is a very liquid contract marketplace where carriers can bid directly on freight from the largest logos in the country. This is drop-drop freight.” CAMERON RAMSDELL, EMERGE COO