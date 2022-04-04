Live demo preview: Empowering brokers with C4

Everyone wants to have the best rates; it’s one of the main competitive advantages businesses can have in any given market. Being informed about the current market and knowing what rates are being paid after all is said and done is crucial. It’s difficult, though, to get legitimate and reliable data about payments.

A major attraction of FreightWaves’ The Future of Supply Chain live event in Northwest Arkansas on May 9-10 will be the seven-minute live demos. Here’s a preview of one of those demos.

There is a finite amount of time in the day. Spending a good chunk of it making endless calls to carriers about picking up loads can quickly become the bane of a broker’s existence. It raises a question: If there were contracted lanes, would pre-booking those shipments save time down the road? Well the answer to that question can be found in C4.

Company: Cargo Chief

Demo Product: C4

What it does: C4 is the premier capacity procurement, pricing and automation tool. It optimizes pre-booking, improves carrier relationships, and reduces administrative time and costs, allowing brokers to book more freight.

Who needs it most: 3PLs and freight brokerages

Key Quote:

“Cargo Chief’s C4 project and procurement software is built to help you pre-book more freight, expand your carrier base and automate where it counts. C4 empowers brokers to be more strategic by uncovering areas of improvement, refining load-to-carrier ratios and optimizing rating decisions. With over 600,000 carriers in the C4 network, Cargo Chief offers the most accurate and current data in the truckload freight market, allowing brokerages to make superior buying decisions to pre-book more freight and scale at a profit.” — Chris Arredondo, CEO Cargo Chief