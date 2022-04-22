  • ITVI.USA
News

Live demo preview: Meeting consumer demand with Blue Yonder

Handling increase in consumer demand is not a problem

Photo of Mary O'Connell Mary O'ConnellFriday, April 22, 2022
1 minute read
Blue Yonder logo over dark background
BlueYonder at the Future of Supply Chain

A major attraction of FreightWaves’ The Future of Supply Chain live event in Northwest Arkansas on May 9-10 will be the seven-minute live demos. Here’s a preview of one of those demos:

One thing all supply chains have learned the past two years is that customer demand can swing and change at a moment’s notice. When that happens, shippers have to be prepared to accommodate those changes and pivot their operations to keep up with consumer demand. 

Just as quickly as consumer demand turns on, it can turn off. As a result, shippers need to be able to scale up and scale down based on demand. 

Company: Blue Yonder

Demo Product: Blue Yonder Logistics Network, Dynamic Price Discovery (DPD) and Luminate Control Tower 

What it does: Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain execution and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. Their platform enables retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers to seamlessly predict, pivot and fulfill customer demand.

Who needs it most: Direct-to-consumer brands, retail shippers, shippers, asset-based carriers, 3PLs, freight brokers, and logistics service providers.  

Key Info:

This demo will showcase Blue Yonder’s logistics network, which is an ecosystem of carriers and innovation partners connected through Blue Yonder’s supply chain execution platform. The demo will:

  • Display carriers, which are onboarded to the Blue Yonder network and can be accessed seamlessly, without having to worry about extensive integration, by any shipper using Blue Yonder’s TMS.
  • Walk through the life of a load, highlighting how digital marketplaces can be accessed through Blue Yonder’s Dynamic Price Discovery service.
  • Explain the automatic tendering and appointment capabilities.
  • Show the tracking, visibility, and reporting capabilities through Blue Yonder’s Luminate Control Tower.

Photo of Mary O'Connell

Mary O'Connell

Former pricing analyst, supply chain planner, and broker/dispatcher turned creator of the newsletter and podcast Check Call. Which gives insights into the world around 3PLs and Freight brokers. She will talk your ear off about anything and everything if you let her. Expertise in operations, LTL pricing and procurement, flatbed operations, dry van, tracking and tracing, reality tv shows and how to turn a stranger into your new best friend.