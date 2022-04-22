Live demo preview: Meeting consumer demand with Blue Yonder

A major attraction of FreightWaves’ The Future of Supply Chain live event in Northwest Arkansas on May 9-10 will be the seven-minute live demos. Here’s a preview of one of those demos:

One thing all supply chains have learned the past two years is that customer demand can swing and change at a moment’s notice. When that happens, shippers have to be prepared to accommodate those changes and pivot their operations to keep up with consumer demand.

Just as quickly as consumer demand turns on, it can turn off. As a result, shippers need to be able to scale up and scale down based on demand.

Company: Blue Yonder

Demo Product: Blue Yonder Logistics Network, Dynamic Price Discovery (DPD) and Luminate Control Tower

What it does: Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain execution and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. Their platform enables retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers to seamlessly predict, pivot and fulfill customer demand.

Who needs it most: Direct-to-consumer brands, retail shippers, shippers, asset-based carriers, 3PLs, freight brokers, and logistics service providers.

Key Info:

This demo will showcase Blue Yonder’s logistics network, which is an ecosystem of carriers and innovation partners connected through Blue Yonder’s supply chain execution platform. The demo will:

Display carriers, which are onboarded to the Blue Yonder network and can be accessed seamlessly, without having to worry about extensive integration, by any shipper using Blue Yonder’s TMS.

Walk through the life of a load, highlighting how digital marketplaces can be accessed through Blue Yonder’s Dynamic Price Discovery service.

Explain the automatic tendering and appointment capabilities.

Show the tracking, visibility, and reporting capabilities through Blue Yonder’s Luminate Control Tower.