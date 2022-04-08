Live demo preview: Not just another factoring company — HaulPay

Northwest Arkansas has beautiful scenery, unlimited gorgeous sunset views and a one-stop shop for all of your software needs. Not only is there a plethora of networking opportunities, there are vendors there ready to help with any issues a business is facing.

A major attraction of FreightWaves’ The Future of Supply Chain live event in Northwest Arkansas on May 9-10 will be the seven-minute live demos. Here’s a preview of one of those demos.

The biggest advantage a shipper, broker, 3PL or anyone in freight can have is how quickly drivers get paid. Everyone wants to get paid fast, but there are inherent risks with paying within a day or two. Factoring companies make all sorts of promises to pay quickly, get payment from the customer and streamline back-office processes. How does one figure out which one is the right fit?

Company: ComFreight

Demo product: HaulPay

What it does: HaulPay replaces manual payments and old-school factoring with new tech. Automate terms and eliminate risk.

HaulPay helps brokers offer the fastest possible quick pay option for carriers while automating invoices and eliminating credit risk. On the carrier side HaulPay is a purely digital invoice sale, instead of acting as a loan like a traditional factoring company.

Who needs it most: Shippers, logistics service providers, 3PLs, freight brokers and carriers of all sizes.

Key Quotes by Steve Kochan, founder and CEO, ComFreight HaulPay

“HaulPay by ComFreight is a revolutionary freight finance product. HaulPay enables 3PLs and carriers to create invoices, factor them digitally and schedule payments in seconds.”

The challenge of a seven-minute demo:

“A seven-minute demo can be challenging to narrate when the product rolls many complex processes into one easy one.”