Live demo preview: Revenova eases your TMS woes

In an industry that is constantly striving to have the solution to all supply chain problems, it stands to reason that the best solution is right around the corner, but is it actually? Software companies abound that claim to offer the solution to all supply chain woes. If only there was a place where a multitude of software was demonstrated live to put to the test if it fits the bill.

A major attraction of FreightWaves’ The Future of Supply Chain live event in Northwest Arkansas on May 9-10 will be the 7-minute live demos. Here’s a preview of one of those demos.

As companies lean into hybrid work schedules and collaboration in a real-time environment, having those collaborative tools at employees’ fingertips has changed the game for teamwork when your team is scattered across the country.

Company: Revenova

Demo Product: Revenova TMS

What it does: customer relationship management (CRM), multimodal transportation management, document management, and accounting/financial management.

Who needs it most: 3PLs, brokers, shippers, asset-based carriers, and logistics service providers.

Revenova is a software-as-a-service, cloud-based CRM that is built on top of and fully integrated into Salesforce. It’s designed to serve as an enterprise solution across all modes of transportation utilized through Salesforce. Charles Craigmile, CEO of Revenova, says, “Business apps should run like traditional cellphone apps. All you need is a secure internet connection.”

The importance of connectivity cannot be overshadowed at this time in the supply chain world. Seamlessly working from any device, in any language and any currency is the global supply chain future.