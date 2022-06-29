Logility to acquire supply chain network design provider Starboard

Logility, an Atlanta-based supply chain management software-as-a-service platform, on Tuesday announced it has agreed to acquire Starboard Solutions Corp., a provider of a computer program that creates a digital twin of the customer’s physical supply chain.

According to its website, Traverse City, Michigan-based Starboard provides its digital twinning software platform to companies such as Deloitte, Porsche and JLL. Now, the tech will be adopted by Logility clients such as Kraft Heinz, Big Lots and Husqvarna to help answer their supply chain “what ifs.”

“We launched Starboard to create a modern and easy way for supply chain leaders to visualize their supply chains and make better decisions,” said Steve Johanson, CEO of Starboard. “Joining forces with a proven leader in supply chain planning technology like Logility is a natural extension of that goal.”

Starboard’s solution is designed for the future. The interactive platform — which can be tried here — uses stockpiles of reference data to help supply chain operators visualize their most impactful costs, see where their customers are located and expand into regions where they have no prior data.

Logility intends to combine the solution with its own Digital Supply Chain Platform to power planning with a view toward the future. Not only will this allow operators to model the impact future disruptions might have on their supply chains, but they also can test what adding a new distribution center or rerouting from a different port might look like.

Customers will be able to measure and track future shipments by vendor, examine alternate suppliers based on projected demand swings and estimate future emissions. They also will be able to measure potential tariffs and taxes at each node they plan to add to their network. From there, they can update their operating paradigm within the same platform.

“Now more than ever, supply chain leaders need solutions to help them see around the corner, plan for plausible changes and quickly pivot to keep their businesses moving forward,” said Allan Dow, president of Logility. “Adding Starboard into Logility’s portfolio mix gives our clients that and more.”

The acquisition of Starboard is Logility’s first since 2017, when it bought fellow supply chain software provider Halo Business Intelligence for an undisclosed sum.

