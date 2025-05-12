Logistics firm buys $2M in Trump meme coins to boost US-Mexico trade

Houston-based Freight Technologies Inc. (Fr8Tech) recently invested millions in President Donald Trump’s official meme coins as a way to push for more technology investment and commerce between the United States and Mexico.

Fr8Tech announced on April 30 a $20 million bond agreement earmarked for the purchase of $TRUMP meme coins. Since then, Fr8Tech has made two purchases of $TRUMP totaling $2 million.

“Fr8Tech’s continued investment into TRUMP puts us at the intersection of finance and advocacy,” CEO Javier Selgas said in a news release on Monday. “It reflects our confidence in the long-term value and utility of blockchain-based digital assets and provides a unique opportunity to champion fair and free trade across the U.S.-Mexico border in the interests of our customers.”

Fr8Tech (Nasdaq: FRGT) is a digital freight matching technology for shippers and carriers moving loads between the U.S. and Mexico, as well as domestic U.S. and domestic Mexico shipments.



