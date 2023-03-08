Logistics giant Ceva to cut 142 jobs in Tennessee

Global logistics giant Ceva Logistics is cutting 142 jobs at two of its facilities in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, effective April 22, according to paperwork filed recently with the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

The company, owned by French container carrier CMA CGM, filed its Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notice about the permanent layoffs on Feb. 21.

WARN notices are required under federal law for companies to provide employees 60 days’ notice of a possible plant closure or mass layoff.

The 3PL said the permanent layoffs at the facility, which has around 700 employees, are the result of “changes in our customers’ operations” and that it is “adjusting our shifts accordingly,” Ceva said in a statement to FreightWaves.

“A majority of those affected by this transition are being offered positions on other shifts with openings,” Ceva said.

The company said it operates numerous facilities, serving multiple customers, at its Nashville campus, which sports more than 1,300 workers.





Worldwide, Ceva Logistics employs about 110,000 workers and operates 1,300 facilities in more than 170 countries.

