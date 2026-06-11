Long Beach awards $54M in small business contracts

Small businesses won more than $54 million in services and materials contracts from the Port of Long Beach, Calif., in the past fiscal year.

The gateway termed a success its Small Business Enterprise Program, which awarded $54.4 million, or almost 45% of port funds spent on eligible contracts, for services and materials from companies defined as “small business enterprises” and “very small business enterprises.”

The port in a release said its staff participated in more than 40 outreach events throughout the year to boost participation in the program.

The goal set for small business enterprise participation at the port, a department of the City of Long Beach, is 27%, which it claimed is one of the highest when compared to other California ports and municipal agencies. The Port’s 44.6% utilization in the 2025 fiscal year is the third-highest since the program was founded in 2004.