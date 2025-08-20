Loop and Data2Logistics merge to unlock profit in the supply chain

Data2Logistics is merging with Loop to solve one of the most persistent problems in supply chain data management: fractured, messy, and largely inaccessible data.

For years, supply chains have been weighed down by what co-founder Shaoshu Liu calls “dark data.” Freight transactions are often buried in spreadsheets saved locally, invoices riddled with reconciliation errors, and regulatory records stored in case of audits but rarely touched.

At the intersection of financial and operational data, organizations often struggle to allocate costs, track exceptions, and maintain accurate visibility. It is a system few want to handle, and yet it is the foundation on which billions of dollars in supply chain value sit locked away.

Loop’s mission has been clear since its inception. Liu, saw firsthand how disconnected data was costing the industry both time and money. With his co-founder Matt McKinney, Loop set out to build an AI-first platform that could take supply chain information from its rawest forms, PDFs, EDI files, or other legacy formats, and turn it into structured, usable intelligence.