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LSP44 vs. project44: Why Project44 Split Into Two Companies

FreightWaves Staff
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Project44 is splitting into two distinct companies: the original Project44 focusing on shippers, and the newly formed LSP44 targeting logistics service providers. CEO Jett McCandless explains the strategic rationale behind this bold move, revealing that a ‘desire to win’ against the complexities of different client needs was the driving force. Discover why this split will allow each entity to better serve its specific market and accelerate innovation in freight.

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FreightWaves Staff