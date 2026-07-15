LSP44 vs. project44: Why Project44 Split Into Two Companies

Project44 is splitting into two distinct companies: the original Project44 focusing on shippers, and the newly formed LSP44 targeting logistics service providers. CEO Jett McCandless explains the strategic rationale behind this bold move, revealing that a ‘desire to win’ against the complexities of different client needs was the driving force. Discover why this split will allow each entity to better serve its specific market and accelerate innovation in freight.
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Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now