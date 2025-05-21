Lufthansa Cargo to market capacity on ITA Airways, add Rome hub 

Lufthansa Cargo in mid-June will start selling cargo capacity and handling shipments on ITA Airways, the Italian carrier in which Deutsche Lufthansa AG acquired a 41% stake in January for nearly $350 million.

The deal allows Lufthansa Cargo to make Rome its cargo hub for Southern Europe.

Lufthansa’s cargo subsidiary will start marketing ITA cargo capacity under its own designated airway bill from Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, as well as from Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Rome, on June 16, according to a news release on Monday. On all other routes, both airlines will initially operate under two separate airway bill numbers. Lufthansa Cargo will gradually take over the sale of ITA’s belly space on all routes, following necessary regulatory approvals.

The addition of ITA will increase global belly capacity available to Lufthansa Cargo customers by almost 20%, while giving them an even denser network of city pairs to choose from, the company said.

Lufthansa Cargo operates 12 Boeing 777 long-haul cargo jets and four Airbus A321 converted freighters in regional service. It received a new freighter from Boeing during the first quarter. An additional six aircraft are chartered from AeroLogic, a joint venture with DHL, and operated by AeroLogic on behalf of Lufthansa Cargo. Lufthansa Cargo also manages the belly cargo for Lufthansa Group’s passenger airlines, with the exception of Swiss International.