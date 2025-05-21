Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


Lufthansa Cargo to market capacity on ITA Airways, add Rome hub 

Cargo network expansion made possible by Lufthansa’s new minority stake in Italian carrier

Eric Kulisch
·
An Airbus A320neo passenger jet operated by ITA Airways is parked at the boarding area of Fiumicino Airport in Rome on July 13, 2023. (Photo: Shutterstock/rarrarorro)

Lufthansa Cargo in mid-June will start selling cargo capacity and handling shipments on ITA Airways, the Italian carrier in which Deutsche Lufthansa AG acquired a 41% stake in January for nearly $350 million.

The deal allows Lufthansa Cargo to make Rome its cargo hub for Southern Europe. 

Lufthansa’s cargo subsidiary will start marketing ITA cargo capacity under its own designated airway bill from Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, as well as from Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Rome, on June 16, according to a news release on Monday. On all other routes, both airlines will initially operate under two separate airway bill numbers. Lufthansa Cargo will gradually take over the sale of ITA’s belly space on all routes, following necessary regulatory approvals.

The addition of ITA will increase global belly capacity available to Lufthansa Cargo customers by almost 20%, while giving them an even denser network of city pairs to choose from, the company said. 

Lufthansa Cargo operates 12 Boeing 777 long-haul cargo jets and four Airbus A321 converted freighters in regional service. It received a new freighter from Boeing during the first quarter. An additional six aircraft are chartered from AeroLogic, a joint venture with DHL, and operated by AeroLogic on behalf of Lufthansa Cargo. Lufthansa Cargo also manages the belly cargo for Lufthansa Group’s passenger airlines, with the exception of Swiss International.

    Eric Kulisch

    Eric is the Supply Chain and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com