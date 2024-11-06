Lufthansa Cargo bolsters China partnerships as trade grows

The cargo subsidiary of Lufthansa Group is doubling down on activity in China to capitalize on the country’s growing dominance as an airfreight center for European trade thanks to a recent boom in e-commerce exports combined with its traditional role as manufacturer for the world.

Lufthansa Cargo on Wednesday announced that CEO Ashwin Bhat has reinforced partnerships with the Shanghai Airport Authority, Air China Cargo and China Postal Express & Logistics Co.

The cargo airline for 25 years has operated the Shanghai Pudong International Airport Cargo Terminal Co. (PACTL) in a joint venture with the Shanghai Airport Authority, a state-owned enterprise of the city that operates Pudong airport and JHJ Logistics Management Co. The facility provides warehousing, customs clearance, consolidation, and loading and unloading services for Lufthansa Cargo and other airlines. PACTL last year handled more than 1.6 million tons of cargo.

Shanghai is Lufthansa Cargo’s biggest air hub after Frankfurt, Germany.



