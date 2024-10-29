Lufthansa Cargo introduces freighter service from Vietnam to US

Lufthansa Cargo on Tuesday announced it has expanded into the trans-Pacific market with the introduction of direct freighter service from Vietnam to the United States and that business continued to recover in the third quarter, aided by a 16% gain in cargo revenue from the prior year.

The cargo subsidiary of Lufthansa Group said its first direct all-cargo flight from Asia to North America occurred Sunday when a Boeing 777 freighter, operated by joint venture subsidiary AeroLogic, arrived in Los Angeles from Ho Chi Minh City. AeroLogic, which is co-owned by DHL Express, will operate a week round-the-world loop to those destinations from its home base in Frankfurt, Germany.

Lufthansa Cargo CEO Ashwin Bhat said the new freighter connection was created in response to growing demand for Vietnamese products.

In August, Lufthansa, the 16th-largest cargo airline in the world by shipping activity, added another freighter to its fleet. The carrier now operates 18 Boeing 777 freighters – a dozen under its own brand and operating certificate, and six chartered from AeroLogic. Lufthansa Cargo and DHL Express share the AeroLogic fleet. Lufthansa Cargo also manages the belly cargo for sister companies Lufthansa Airlines, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, Discover and SunExpress.



