Labor actions drag Lufthansa Cargo to first-quarter loss

The cargo subsidiary of Lufthansa Group had an adjusted operating loss of $23.5 million in the first quarter, down from $166 million in the same 2023 period as strikes by cabin and ground staff negatively impacted performance.

The company also attributed the loss to inflation and a challenging market environment, although in reality conditions for cargo carriers are improving as evidenced by 11% demand growth and rising rates during the quarter. The industry growth looks better against a weak first quarter in 2023.

Excluding flight cancellations related to strikes, Lufthansa Cargo would have generated a marginal operating profit of $3.3 million, the company said.

Lufthansa Cargo’s core transportation revenue fell 17% y/y to $706 million, on par with competitors such as Air France-KLM (-16.5%), American Airlines (-15%) and Delta Air Lines (-16%). United Airlines was the best first-quarter performer, with cargo revenue dipping 1.8% to $391 million, more than double the revenue of its U.S. peers. Avianca, a smaller airline in South America, said cargo revenue decreased 8.3%. Most airlines don’t break out profit for cargo in their income statements the way Lufthansa does.



