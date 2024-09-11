Lufthansa Cargo invests more than $600M to overhaul Frankfurt hub

Deutsche Lufthansa has increased investment in a comprehensive modernization of its large air cargo hub in Frankfurt by 100 million euros ($110.5 million) as the new high-bay warehouse rises one year after construction started.

Lufthansa’s cargo subsidiary aims to transform the 3.5 million-square-foot cargo terminal – equivalent in size to 46 soccer fields – into Europe’s most advanced air hub. Last week it marked the renovation project’s progress with a celebration attended by local politicians, customers, employees and project partners. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in 2030.

The airline said it is investing $663 million in the modernization project. The price tag is higher than originally planned because management rolled the planned revitalization of an existing cargo building into the project, said spokesman Jan Paulin in an email message. The renewal will cover cargo handling areas and offices, including storage and conveyor technology and IT systems.

Lufthansa Cargo operates 18 Boeing 777 cargo jets and four Airbus A321 narrowbody freighters, and manages shipments carried by several passenger carriers owned by Lufthansa Group, including Austrian Airlines. It is the largest cargo carrier at Frankfurt Airport. About 80% of the airline’s global cargo volume – 1.4 million tons – flows through the Frankfurt hub.



