Lyric’s $43.5m investment: Fueling AI-driven supply chains

Lyric has secured a $43.5 million Series B round to fuel the growth of its AI-driven supply chain intelligence platform, a sign of both the company’s momentum and the broader shift in investor attention toward technology that can keep pace with increasingly complex global logistics. The round reflects the market’s appetite for tools that go beyond static planning and deliver adaptive, data-powered decision-making.

Join the leaders shaping freight’s future at

F3: Future of Freight Festival, Oct 21-22.

Network with the industry’s best and discover what’s next. Register now!

The funding round was led by Insight Partners with participation from Primary, Permanent Capital Ventures, VMG Partners, PSP Partners, and NewBuild VC.

For Lyric’s leadership, this funding isn’t just about scaling; it’s about signaling a deeper transformation in how supply chains operate. “This investment is more than a milestone; it is a signal,” said Ganesh Ramakrishna, Co-Founder and CEO of Lyric. “Supply chains today are too complex and volatile for static software. Leaders need platforms that adapt to them, not the other way around. We are proud to be building the next generation of supply chain infrastructure.”

The company’s traction with customers highlights that mission. Mondelēz International, one of the world’s largest food and snack manufacturers, has already begun deploying Lyric’s platform. “We chose Lyric as our next-generation supply chain design platform after a thorough assessment of multiple considerations. Within a brief period, we are already expanding our capabilities into many unique use cases with the speed and agility to meet our strategic objectives. Lyric’s algorithmic horsepower and talented technical team are exceptional,” said Natesh Rao, Supply Chain Leader at Mondelēz.