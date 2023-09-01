Mack files Granite recall after regulators nix ‘inconsequential’ plea

Mack Trucks is recalling 27,418 heavy-duty Granite trucks over nine model years because the turn signal angle is out of compliance with a Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS).

The Volvo Group North America subsidiary unsuccessfully petitioned the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to consider the issue inconsequential to safety.

“Mack Trucks did not provide any data, views, or arguments supporting its belief that this noncompliance is inconsequential to safety” according to Otto Matheke, NHTSA’s acting associate administrator for enforcement.

Mack studied turn signal visibility issue for nearly 2 years before seeking exemption

The recall of trucks from model year 2015-2023 followed a study of front turn signal angle visibility. The government updated the standard in 2014.

Mack evaluated different axle positions and frame extension configurations of Granite models for the required 45-degree inboard and 15-degree downward angle. Mack found that axle-forward and axle-back trucks built from Sept. 1, 2014, to Sept. 30, 2022, were out of compliance by 8 degrees inboard and downward depending on the model.

The recall includes all trucks built from the effective change of the regulation until a production change in September 2022. The company will add extra lighting to the turn signals to make the recalled trucks compliant with FMVSS 108.





The lack of turn signal visibility could increase the risk of a crash. Mack asked NHTSA to declare the risk inconsequential to motor vehicle safety. On Aug. 18, the agency refused, saying Mack did not provide evidence to support the request. Mack filed the recall on Aug. 25.

Mack studied the issue from August 2021 to October 2022 when it decided to ask for a finding of inconsequential noncompliance. The company said it has no claims or reports related to the noncompliance. Dealers were told about the recall on Friday. Customers will be informed by first-class mail on Oct. 17.

The NHTSA recall number is 23V-600.

